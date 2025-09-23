[WT논평] Right-wing ideology is being purged from South Korea

By William Barclay (political theorist)

President Trump recently chastised South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party of Korea for their efforts to oppress all right-wing ideology in South Korea and persecute their political opponents.



Although Mr. Lee and his government have feigned ignorance and attempted to explain away their misdeeds as the necessary result of his predecessor’s so-called self-coup, it is evident that Mr. Trump is absolutely correct: Right-wing ideology is being relentlessly purged from South Korea.



Yet South Korea is by no means an outlier in international politics. In fact, virtually every nation that has been forced to endure the advent of a left-wing regime over the course of the past decade has vividly oppressed and persecuted right-wing ideology and politics.



Meanwhile, Mr. Lee and the DPK have relentlessly oppressed and persecuted all right-wing ideology and politics in South Korea. The DPK has forcibly attempted to preclude South Koreans from exercising their rights to freedom of expression and political assembly in an attempt to censor and eliminate all right-wing ideology from public discourse.



Since its victory in South Korea’s tainted election this year, the DPK has brutally persecuted its political opponents and any right-wing political actors.



In fact, the DPK has leveraged its newly minted special counsel to raid the headquarters of its political rivals, the People Power Party, with impunity. It has even started to broach legislation that seeks to dissolve the PPP entirely.



The open persecution of right-wing ideology and politics that has gripped South Korea during Mr. Lee’s regime is by no means abnormal or uncommon within the international political system.