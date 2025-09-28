[WT논평] Kirk’s Korean Campaign (1)

By Newt Gingrich (former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives)

Secretary of State and acting national security adviser Marco Rubio articulated one of our biggest challenges during Charlie Kirk’s amazing memorial service in Phoenix. “Just days before Kirk passed away, he sent a message from abroad stating, ‘I am in South Korea. When I return to the U.S., I want to discuss various concerns.’”



Mr. Rubio was referring to what had become Kirk’s Korean Campaign. Perhaps more than any other national figure, Kirk understood that the new South Korean government seems determined to destroy its opponents and Christianity.



It seems equally determined to establish a closed, government-dominated state akin to North Korea and communist China.



The new government is not behaving anything like the democratic society with which America has been allied for 75 years ? and previously saved from communist rule.



Kirk himself talked about the new government’s threat to religious liberty in a speech in Seoul just days before he was killed. The speech is powerful and a major part of Kirk’s legacy.



In it, he pointed out that the new South Korean government is investigating and arresting pastors and threatening the individual freedoms of the Korean people.



He warned that if the new government continues its efforts, South Korea’s relationship with America could quickly deteriorate. He also urged South Koreans to not stand by as their liberties are threatened.



“Do you know what the best way to fight totalitarianism and dictators is? It’s for good people to rise up together. Thank you for welcoming me as your guest in this amazing country,” Kirk said.