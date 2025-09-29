[WT논평] Kirk’s Korean Campaign (2)

By Newt Gingrich (former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives)

I will share my experiences with these beautiful Koreans with the world. And I will never forget South Korea and I will return if you need me. Your fight is our fight. So, let’s stand together. Let’s fight for South Korea. May the Lord bless the Republic of Korea and the United States. Thank you, bless you.”



The Korea JoongAng Daily captured the essence of Kirk’s message, quoting him as saying: “Their country is totally under attack. The same things that we have been fighting for here, whether it be lawfare in South Korea or mass migration in Japan ? this is a worldwide phenomenon.”



The reality of the new South Korean government’s move toward totalitarianism and destruction of its religious and political opponents is exemplified by the arrest and imprisonment of Hak Ja Han Moon.



She is an 82-year-old religious leader with a serious heart condition. She is also the leader of a worldwide movement for peace and unification, the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, formerly known as the Unification Church.



She has worked tirelessly for six decades to bring North Korea out of its dictatorship. Her organization has representatives working for peace and freedom in more than 160 countries. It also operates a number of businesses including The Washington Times.



Now, she is being treated as a common criminal, and her life is being endangered by the new South Korean government as part of its anti-religion campaign.



In Kirk’s memory ? and defense of religious freedom worldwide ? the Trump administration should apply maximum pressure on the new South Korean government to drop its anti-religious, anti-freedom campaign.



That would be an achievement that would make Kirk proud that his legacy is real and reaches beyond America.