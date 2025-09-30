[WT논평] The left was born in the bloodshed

By Don Feder (columnist)

The left was born in the bloodshed of the French Revolution. The crimson tide has run wide and deep ever since. Those riding the tide have included Jacobins, Bolsheviks, National Socialists, Maoists, Black Lives Matter incendiaries, antifa thugs and gender-ideology hit men.



Among its victims, over the course of 236 years, are aristocrats, Christians, Jews, bourgeoisie, kulaks, intellectuals, dissidents and conservative hero Charlie Kirk. Our culture of violence was shaped by the revolutionary left, which has infiltrated every aspect of society, including higher education and entertainment.



According to a 2024 survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, 25% of liberal college students approve of violence to stop conservatives from speaking on campus.



Only 55% of Gen Z believe political violence is never acceptable, compared with 93% of baby boomers and 86% of Gen X. In a 2024 Rasmussen survey, 28% of Democrats said America would have been better off if President Trump had died by an assassin’s bullet.



Those celebrating Mr. Kirk’s demise include professors, teachers, physicians, airline pilots, elected officials and even a U.S. Army colonel, since relieved of duty. Can you imagine anyone in a position of authority in 1963 applauding the assassination of President Kennedy?



Leftist violence is an almost daily occurrence. New Left philosopher Herbert Marcuse taught a generation of activists that silencing so-called oppressors was justified in the name of the fight for equality.



The left’s utopian vision can be realized only with bloodshed. It asks us to give up our property, our families, our faith and our freedom for a classless society.