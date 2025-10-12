[WT논평] Trump’s talk of acquiring Camp Humphreys (1)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

John R. Bolton, President Trump’s onetime national security adviser, thinks he knows why the commander in chief has suggested that South Korea donate America’s largest overseas base to the U.S. government. Mr. Trump, after all, “is a real estate developer,” as Mr. Bolton noted sardonically in an online forum.



What could be more tempting for future development than Camp Humphreys, which occupies 3,538 acres of prime real estate 40 miles south of Seoul, within easy commuting range of the South Korean capital by frequent express trains?



Mr. Bolton, one of Mr. Trump’s fiercest critics, mingled his theory on Mr. Trump’s designs on Camp Humphreys with trenchant criticism of the president’s “incoherent” policies on Ukraine and speculation as to why FBI Director Kash Patel ordered a “suspicious” raid on Mr. Bolton’s Bethesda, Maryland, home.



Implicit in Mr. Trump’s cavalier suggestion that South Korea surrender the base to the U.S. is that Seoul has as much to fear from Mr. Trump’s unpredictable words and deeds as do other regions caught up in conflicts to which he offers no real solutions (other than pleas for peace that strong-willed leaders such as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin can ignore).



Mr. Trump gave every appearance of getting along just fine with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at his White House summit in August. He promised to promote a joint session with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, with whom Mr. Trump professed to have “fallen in love” at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.



In the end, however, Messrs. Trump and Lee came up with no agreements, deals or guarantees of South Korea’s security against a North Korean regime fortified by a much-strengthened alliance with Russia.