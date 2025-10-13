[WT논평] Trump’s talk of acquiring Camp Humphreys (2)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

Neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. Lee had a word to say about Mr. Kim’s dispatching



thousands of troops and millions of artillery shells for Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine.



Mr. Kim has let it be known, via his loquacious younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, that his relationship with Mr. Trump is “not bad.” Still, he scorns Mr. Lee and denigrates South Korea as the “enemy,” beholden as ever to the U.S.



Trump plays up his own relationship with Mr. Kim ― with whom he got nowhere in two more meetings, one in Hanoi in February 2019 and four months later at the truce village of Panmunjom ― and shocked Koreans with the notion of acquiring ownership of Camp Humphreys.



The inference was that the base could become a pawn in getting South Korea to pay far more than the $1.1 billion annually that was negotiated during the Biden administration for U.S. defense and ultimately be sold to greedy real estate investors if Mr. Trump decides to leave the South to face the North on its own, as he hinted at during his first term.



Mr. Trump’s suggestion cast doubt on the future of a military alliance for which Camp Humphreys provides the headquarters for U.S. Forces Korea and the Combined Forces Command of Korean and American troops.



All told, about 45,000 people live on the base, including a majority of the 28,500 U.S. troops in Korea, along with family members and civilian workers.



Shopping at a modern mall and living in comfortable apartments, Americans can enjoy the lifestyle of a little America and forget they are smack in the middle of a densely populated region that’s a potential target for North Korean missiles.