[WT논평] Trump’s talk of acquiring Camp Humphreys (3)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

Mr. Trump is thinking, “What can we do there?” said Mr. Bolton, meditating on why the president had raised the topic of South Korea’s simply handing over the base, which Mr. Trump claims the Americans are leasing from Seoul.



No doubt, Mr. Bolton said, he is also thinking of the value of the previous American headquarters in the Yongsan district of Seoul. After the Americans left, South Korean tycoons scrambled for land not marked as a vast urban park.



“Some real estate developers made a lot of money off of it,” Mr. Bolton told the forum staged by the Institute for Corean-American Studies in Philadelphia. (“Corea” is a historic spelling of Korea.)



Caught off balance by Mr. Trump’s mention of the base, Koreans scrambled to explain why Mr. Trump’s lust for Camp Humphreys is as zany as his notions for taking over Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal Zone.



Mr. Lee’s national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, promised to explore what Mr. Trump really had in mind but argued that the Americans do not have a lease on the base. Rather, he said, they are the beneficiaries of a Korean government “grant” that will expire “when facilities are no longer needed.”



Mr. Trump’s talk of acquiring the base, gratis, from South Korea inevitably raises concerns that he might follow the advice of those who suggest leaving South Korea for the Koreans to defend. “I just hope that the isolationists in the administration do not convince Trump that we don’t need troops on the Korean Peninsula or Japan,” Mr. Bolton said.



Mr. Trump evinced no real interest beyond another fruitless summit with Kim Jong-un and the possible acquisition of a great piece of real estate.