[WT논평] Mr. Trump’s entering talks with Kim Jong-un (1)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for six-party talks with North Korea)

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un publicly announced over the weekend that he is prepared to meet with President Trump.



“If the U.S. drops its hollow obsession with denuclearization and wants to pursue peaceful coexistence with North Korea based on the recognition of reality, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the U.S. Personally, I still have good memories of U.S. President Trump.”



I’m not surprised by Mr. Kim’s comments. When the six-party talks with North Korea commenced in 2003, North Korea’s principal representative to the talks often mentioned that North Korea wanted nuclear weapons as a deterrent, never to be used for offensive purposes.



The country asked to be treated as we treated Pakistan, a nation that has good relations with the U.S. The North Korean representative said North Korea wanted a good, normal relationship with the U.S.



North Korea has consistently been told that the U.S. will never accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. However, with complete and verifiable denuclearization,



The situation has changed profoundly over the past 20 years. North Korea now has a formidable arsenal of nuclear weapons. Some estimates are 50 to 60 nuclear warheads, reportedly with sufficient fissile material to annually produce 15 to 20 nuclear warheads that can be miniaturized and mated to ballistic missiles.



In addition to advances in nuclear weaponization and ballistic missiles, North Korea has made significant progress with hypersonic and cruise missiles and advances with its nuclear submarine program.



Of note is North Korea’s new mutual defense treaty with Russia and the 12,000 combat troops North Korea sent for Russia’s war with Ukraine.