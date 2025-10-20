[포토] ‘집을 영화관으로’…LG매그니트 신제품 출시

Spacious home cinema featuring a massive screen and a white and modern interior design. The room is equipped with sound-insulating panels on the walls and high-quality speakers for an immersive audio experience. Large leather recliners are arranged in front of the screen for ultimate comfort. The space is elegantly illuminated by a stunning white ambient light from the ceiling and spotlights, creating a sophisticated and cinematic atmosphere. Perfect for showcasing high-end home theater design and modern lighting and sound effects. Copy space on screen.
LG전자는 초대형·초고화질 마이크로 발광다이오드(LED) 디스플레이인 LG 매그니트 제품 최상위 모델 ‘LG 매그니트 액티브 마이크로 LED’를 출시한다고 20일 밝혔다. 가로 약 3m·세로 1.7m 크기로 픽셀을 개별 제어하는 ‘능동형 매트릭스’ 기술이 적용돼 화질과 색감 표현력을 높였다. 화면 좌우에 고품질 스피커도 내장돼 집에서도 영화관처럼 풍부한 음향을 즐길 수 있다. LG전자 제공