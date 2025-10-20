[WT논평] Mr. Trump’s entering talks with Kim Jong-un (2)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for six-party talks with North Korea)

In addition to the troops, North Korea has provided Russia with large quantities of artillery shells and ballistic missiles. In exchange, Russia has provided North Korea with considerable technical support for its satellite and nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



We are now dealing with a different North Korea. Mr. Kim is more self-confident, given his new relationship with Russia and his continued close allied relationship with China.



Having two of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council ensures that North Korea no longer must be concerned with U.N. sanctions.



Pictures of Mr. Kim at the 80th anniversary parade in Beijing, standing next to China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, gave Mr. Kim significant international credibility, especially with the Global South.



A meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim could develop into a series of meetings that result in North Korea’s halting the further production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, with no additional nuclear tests and a moratorium on ballistic missile launches.



This would be a major success for Mr. Trump and the U.S. It would also lessen tension with South Korea and Japan.



The “eventual” U.S. goal should continue to be complete and verifiable denuclearization. It’s an ultimate goal that should be pursued as relations with North Korea improve,



U.N. sanctions imposed after 2016 could be lifted. This could be accompanied by security assurances and economic development assistance, as well as discussion of liaison offices in our respective capitals.



Mr. Trump’s entering talks with Mr. Kim could develop a relationship with North Korea that would benefit the U.S. and its allies and partners.