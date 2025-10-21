[WT논평] The CCP’s rare earths coercion will backfire

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Recently, Beijing made one of its most revealing strategic blunders in recent memory. The Chinese Communist Party demanded that all global exports and technologies containing any Chinese-sourced rare earth component must first obtain China’s approval.



This stunning demand is more than an act of economic coercion; it is also an unmasking of the CCP’s true strategic blueprint for global dominance. The message is simple: Rely on us or fall behind.



Beijing’s rare earths monopoly is no accident of geology. It is the product of a deliberate, decadeslong strategy to control the extraction and refining of the elements that make up the modern world.



The CCP’s rare earths coercion will backfire precisely because it reminds the world of a truth long forgotten: The real conflict is not China versus America but the CCP versus the entire world.



The rare earths episode also underscores a deeper issue: China’s credibility deficit. The CCP cannot be trusted to honor agreements, whether trade pacts or diplomatic accords.



The West’s response must go beyond tariffs and token sanctions. The real question is whether China still qualifies as a legitimate participant in the global free trade system.



The answer lies in rethinking globalization itself. The world must build resilient, democratic supply chains ― networks grounded in trust, transparency and reciprocity. The alternative is to remain hostage to an economic order that rewards coercion and punishes independence.



The world is now beginning to see China not as an economic partner but as a strategic predator. Once the illusion of partnership is gone, the age of Chinese monopoly will soon follow.