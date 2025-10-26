[WT논평] Takaichi dreams of recovering lost glory (1)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

Sanae Takaichi will be the most hawkish figure to rule Japan since the war.



Ms. Takaichi will not declare war on China, which Japan defeated in the contest for the Korean Peninsula and Manchuria in 1895, or Russia, whose fleet was sunk by the Japanese navy in the straits between Korea and Japan in 1905.



Ms. Takaichi will not repeat the mistakes of those “war criminals,” but she leaves no doubt that she wants Japan to be able to stand up against its enemies if President Trump compromises with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and leaves Japan exposed to them both.



Judging from all Ms. Takaichi has said and done in 20 years in the Diet and in positions as economic security and internal affairs minister, her outlook is in the mold of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom she was closely allied during his nearly eight years in office.



Abe, assassinated in 2022, two years after stepping down, desperately wanted to get rid of the shackles of the famous Article 9 of the “peace constitution” imposed by the conquering U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur after World War II. Like Abe, Ms. Takaichi dreams of recovering lost glory.



The words of Article 9 are stunningly simple. Renouncing “the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes,” it states, “the right of belligerency of the state will not be recognized.”



Japan decades ago built up its navy, air force and army ― all known by the euphemism Self-Defense Forces ― to show it is not about to wage wars of aggression beyond the homeland.



Nor has it done much outside Japan other than join in exercises in the South China Sea and in what the maps call the Sea of Japan.