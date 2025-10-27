[WT논평] Takaichi dreams of recovering lost glory (2)

By Donald Kirk (former Far East correspondent for the Chicago Tribune)

If Ms. Takaichi has her way, Japan will no longer be nothing more than a supine, cooperative ally of the Americans. She may not totally get rid of Article 9, but she may at least bend it so Japanese planes and ships can operate far more aggressively than seen against the Chinese around the Senkaku Islands between China’s east coast and the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.



Certainly, Ms. Takaichi could also adopt a far more warlike policy toward North Korea, to which Japan responds with alarm and rage whenever its dictator, Mr. Kim, orders a missile test in Japan’s direction, but does nothing to counter.



Similarly, she could order Japanese ships and planes to challenge periodic Chinese encirclement of Taiwan, the independent island province the Chinese ceaselessly claim as their own.



Japan has a special affection for Taiwan, which it seized from China in 1895 and ruled until the end of World War II, 50 years later. The communists have never set foot on Taiwan.



In the tinderbox of the periphery of China, Ms. Takaichi believes she can defy China and build up the Self-Defense Forces. Her voice may get even stronger if Mr. Trump shows signs of making a deal with Mr. Kim, compromising on America’s separate treaties with Japan and South Korea or pulling out or diminishing American strength in both countries.



Given that scenario, Ms. Takaichi symbolizes her passion for Japan’s military revival by regularly visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, which memorializes Japan’s war dead. As the Americans’ grip on the region loosens, Ms. Takaichi aspires to nothing less than Japan’s renaissance as a military force as strong as China and Russia.