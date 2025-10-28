[WT논평] What ails France ails most of Europe

By Jed Babbin (foreign affairs columnist)

When French President Emmanuel Macron said he would formally recognize a Palestinian “state,” President Trump responded by saying, “What he says doesn’t matter. … I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”



The French government, and probably the French people, felt insulted by Mr. Trump’s statement. Nations have psychologies just like people do, and the French are more sensitive than most others to any insult, but why are they so petulant when it comes to the United States?



France probably has an inferiority complex because the U.S. had to bail it out of two world wars. The weakness of France is now being displayed by Mr. Macron’s unpopularity and apparent inability to hold a government together.



Mr. Macron has no idea except to bow to the wishes of France’s most vocal minorities, as he did in recognizing the Palestinian “state.”



Mr. Macron is trying to distract French voters from France’s massive economic problems. The French poverty rate is at its highest, 15.4%, since records of it began.



Its public debt is over 114% of its gross domestic product. The debt keeps rising while Mr. Macron favors budget cuts entirely disfavored by the public.



Mr. Macron faces the choice of resigning or dissolving the French Parliament. Calling new elections risks his resignation and a further-right government headed by someone such as Marine Le Pen. Mr. Macron is increasingly isolated in French politics.



What ails France ails most of Europe. Aging populations and extreme debt are unsustainable for their quasi-socialist states.