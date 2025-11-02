[WT논평] Kim Jong-un is prepared to meet with Mr. Trump (1)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for six-party talks with North Korea)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to do business with President Trump. Over the past few years, Mr. Kim is well prepared for a fourth substantive meeting with Mr. Trump.



Mr. Kim’s recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the new mutual defense treaty with the Russian Federation have developed into an alliance of unexpected consequences.



The consequences surprised many of the pundits who viewed North Korea as a distraction confined to the Korean Peninsula.



Indeed, Mr. Kim’s presence in Beijing for the 80th anniversary of World War II Victory Day celebrations was testimony to China’s decision that North Korea cannot be ignored and a close alliance with North Korea is in China’s interest.



Certainly, the recent parade and gala in Pyongyang, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party, was an emboldened Mr. Kim announcing to the world that North Korea has arrived.



In the presence of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Communist Party Chief To Lam and others, Mr. Kim made it clear when he said North Korea “was a faithful member of socialist forces … and a bulwark for independence … against the West’s global hegemony.”



It is also clear that Mr. Kim was serious when he said North Korea would enhance its nuclear capabilities.



Recently, Mr. Kim said he was prepared to meet with Mr. Trump, on the condition that the U.S. would accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state.



At the United Nations on Sept. 29, after seven years of being a no-show, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong said North Korea would never give up its nuclear weapons; to do so would be tantamount to giving up its sovereignty.