[WT논평] Kim Jong-un is prepared to meet with Mr. Trump (2)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for six-party talks with North Korea)

Indeed, North Korea succeeded in getting Russia to accept its nuclear weapons status. Russia was a member of the six-party talks with North Korea and actively assisted the U.S., South Korea, Japan and China in demanding that North Korea denuclearize completely and verifiably.



Russia is now saying North Korea should retain and enhance its nuclear weapons and is probably assisting North Korea with its nuclear weapons program.



Hopefully, China continues to demand that North Korea denuclearize. Some say China is now the least committed it has ever been to North Korean denuclearization.



North Korea’s goal is to have a normal relationship with the U.S. This is something Mr. Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, and grandfather Kim Il-sung pursued since 1994.



A relationship with the U.S. would give North Korea international credibility and access to international financial institutions for economic development purposes. It would also untether North Korea from China.



It is no secret that historically, and even after Mr. Xi assumed power in China in 2013, the bilateral relationship between North Korea and China has been tense.



Indeed, given North Korea’s experience in dealing with the former Soviet Union, it should be obvious to the nation that once the war in Ukraine is over, Russia’s need for continued North Korean assistance will end, and the relationship will likely be downgraded.



This is the time for Mr. Trump to meet with Mr. Kim to talk about security assurances and a path to normal bilateral relations. The issue of North Korea’s nuclear status need not be the focal point for future discussions. It should, however, continue to be our goal, but at an appropriate time.