[WT논평] The Ukrainians are fighting an “axis of aggressors”

By Clifford D. May (president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies)

During the Soviet era, Ukrainians were badly mistreated by Moscow. One example: the Holodomor, a famine engineered by Josef Stalin from 1932 to 1933.



Mr. Putin is now erecting monuments to Stalin all around Russia. At the Yalta conference in 1945, Stalin out-negotiated President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, persuading them to accept his domination of the Eastern and Central European states, which soon became Soviet satellites.



Mr. Putin likes to ramble on about Russian history, and in his often-inaccurate version, Ukraine is just a “little Russia,”



By the way, it’s relevant to recall that President Reagan, elected in 1980, ended detente because of the Soviet invasion of Afganistan.



The Rus’ principalities were ruled by Mongol from the mid-13th century to the late 15th century. The Mongol model of absolute authoritarianism influenced the Russian and Soviet empires that followed. That means negotiating with Mr. Putin is also like bargaining with Genghis Khan. Genghis was not keen on either peace or win-win outcomes.



Given this background, it would be logical for us to do what we’ve done in the past: Achieve peace through strength, in this case by imposing harsh economic sanctions on the imperialist dictator in the Kremlin and providing Ukrainians with the long-range missiles they need to defend themselves from the invading hordes.



The dictators in Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran are all assisting Mr. Putin. The Ukrainians are not fighting one enemy but four: an “axis of aggressors” that are as much America’s adversaries as Ukraine’s.