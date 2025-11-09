[WT논평] Xi’s plan to build a new world order (1)

By Daniel N. Hoffman (columnist)

For the first time, standing with Mr. Xi were Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ? the Four Horsemen of this century’s axis of tyranny, which China is exploiting to boost its global influence in confrontation with the U.S. and its allies.



Mr. Xi spewed anti-U.S. propaganda about “taking a stand against hegemonism and power politics” when, in fact, he is responsible for spawning this century’s Cold War.



China has long claimed Taiwan to be its “breakaway province” to be reunited by force, if necessary, despite having never ruled it. Illegally annexing Taiwan would extend China’s reach into the East China Sea, threaten Japan and Guam, and enable China to subsume Taiwan’s high-tech industry, including its world-class semiconductor factories.



Closely allied with Cuba and Venezuela, China is also actively encroaching on U.S. commercial and national security interests in the Western Hemisphere.



At the turn of the century, China joined the World Trade Organization and then proceeded to break all the rules governing international trade. While blocking imports, China flooded overseas markets, especially in the U.S. and Western Europe, with comparatively cheaper goods.



Implementing its state-run communist economic model, China spends hundreds of billions of dollars on industrial subsidies that have threatened the European Union’s clean energy strategy. This is especially true for solar panels, where China controls 80% of the world’s manufacturing capacity, and global electric vehicle sales, for which China has built a 60% share.



That’s why Europe suffers a $500 billion trade deficit with China. China violates internationally recognized standards for labor.