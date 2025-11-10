[WT논평] Xi’s plan to build a new world order (2)

By Daniel N. Hoffman (columnist)

China prevents its population from enjoying the standards of living that should be commensurate with its rising gross domestic product, China artificially drives down prices to gain overwhelming control over rare earth and critical mineral processing and other key markets.



The Middle East trades more with China than the U.S. China established its first overseas base in Djibouti and negotiated strategic partnerships with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.



Chinese companies in Oman, which has a free trade agreement with the U.S., flood the U.S. market with re-exports of high technology while evading U.S. tariffs and scrutiny.



Nothing is more important for U.S. national security than a comprehensive strategy to defend, deter and counter Mr. Xi’s aggressive plan to build a new world order, where the Chinese Communist Party exterminates the principles of liberty, freedom and democracy enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.



It all starts with the U.S. intelligence community, which is on the hook to steal Mr. Xi’s secrets, especially his plans and intentions to wield China’s military, economic and diplomatic power against us.



We have no reason to go it alone. China’s coercive diplomacy,unfair trade practices and military aggression threaten a multitude of nations for which China’s state-sponsored tyranny is anathema. Our allies and partners can be powerful force multipliers so that the U.S. conducts its China policy more effectively.



Mr. Xi wants China’s adversaries to be weak and divided because he knows that together we are stronger and better equipped to protect internationally recognized borders, freedom of navigation, and the free exchange of goods and services on which the U.S. and global economies rely.