[WT논평] Civilizations are clashing everywhere

By Don Feder (columnist)

Samuel Huntington’s classic “The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order,” first published in 1996, may be the most insightful book written about terrorism’s war on the West because it gets to the heart of the conflict.



A Harvard professor for four decades, Mr. Huntington went from respected scholar to intellectual pariah for his controversial book. He wrote that after the Cold War, conflicts would be driven not by nation-states but rather by culture and religion.



Mr. Huntington coined the expression “Islam’s bloody borders” to explain its inability to coexist with others. To suggest that Islam was something other than the religion of peace outraged the left.



By “Islam’s bloody borders,” Mr. Huntington meant that wherever significant Muslim populations come into contact with “infidels,” conflict ensues.



Almost 30 years after the publication of “The Clash of Civilizations,” our leaders are still unable or unwilling to connect the dots: to see the relationship between terrorism in Israel, strife in Britain, Europe’s growing Muslim population and the quaint customs it brings with it (such as raping infidel women), a mayoral race in New York, and Rome making obeisance to Mecca.



In the 1930s, Adolf Hitler’s greatest strength was Europe’s inability to take him seriously. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union was aided by the inability of liberals to see a worldwide conspiracy.



Mlitant Islam advances by the refusal of many in the West to see the big picture. It’s not just a terrorist attack. It’s also a blueprint for global conquest that originated on the Arabian Peninsula 1,500 years ago.



Civilizations are clashing everywhere, and the West is losing.