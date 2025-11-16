[WT논평] China seeks to dominate the global stage

By Peter Morici(emeritus business professor at the University of Maryland)

Given the security risks attendant with continued dependence on China for many critical products, a smaller trade deficit should be accomplished mainly by erasing the $300 billion merchandise trade deficit with China.



Mr. Bessent would like credible commitments from our trading partners to limit trade with and contain China, but that’s a tough ask, given its large internal market and threats to retaliate against nations that overtly cooperate.



At minimum, we should expect credible, effective measures to stop the transshipment of Chinese goods through our trading partners. The United States can structure tariffs toward China in a manner that provides an incentive for other nations to erect limits on imports from the Middle Kingdom, too.



China seeks to dominate the global stage through “brute force economics.” President Xi Jinping’s goal is to control vital industries such as shipbuilding and semiconductors and minimize China’s dependence on other countries while maximizing their dependence on Beijing.



That limits the scope for constructive dialogue, and the United States should impose balanced bilateral trade in goods.



In 2024, U.S. merchandise imports from China were $438 billion, about three times the size of U.S. exports. We can’t end that dependence in a single stroke, but we can work it down over the remainder of Mr. Trump’s second term.



Specifically, require licenses to import goods from China and initially set the value of those to 2½ times the size of U.S. imports starting in July. Then reduce that ratio in steps to one over three years.



That way, either our allies can limit their imports from China or we can help them do it.