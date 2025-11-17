[WT논평] China possesses the world’s largest naval fleet (1)

By Robert Peters (columnist)

Since the end of the Cold War, America has enjoyed an uncontested position at the top of the global hierarchy. However, the rise of China as a peer adversary backed by an unprecedented naval buildup is rapidly changing the post-Cold War correlation of power.



And as America struggles with shipbuilding delays and an overstretched Navy, it risks being unprepared for the challenges ahead.



China today possesses the world’s largest naval fleet and it is continuing to expand.



It would be unwise to write off the threat of China’s navy just because its fleet is not as technologically advanced as that of the U.S. Navy. Victory at sea is a team effort, and rarely does a single warship decide the outcome of war.



There are many examples of the battlefield advantages of a large number of relatively less advanced technologies. In World War II, the German Tiger was the most advanced tank on the battlefield, but its mechanical complexity and high price tag meant Germany built only a relatively small number of them. Ultimately, they were overwhelmed by the less complex and more vulnerable, but quantitatively superior, U.S. Shermans.



Further, should the current conflicts in Europe and the Middle East expand and bring the United States in as direct combatants, the U.S. military would be hard pressed to fight both conflicts simultaneously while still deterring Chinese aggression.



Should an additional war break out in the Pacific, the U.S. military might be so thinly stretched trying to address all contingencies simultaneously that it fails in one or even all three conflicts.



Even if it succeeds in all three theaters, the U.S. military may be so depleted that it would take substantial time and resources to return to an acceptable readiness level, putting the nation in a prolonged period of vulnerability.