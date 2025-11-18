[WT논평] China possesses the world’s largest naval fleet (2)

By Robert Peters (columnist)

This parallels history, as the British Empire faced a similar predicament before WWII. When Germany sought to build up its navy in the 1930s, Great Britain should have recognized the threat and increased the size of its own navy to confront an emerging Axis of Germany, Japan and Italy.



It instead pursued appeasement and was ill-equipped to fight a world war, resulting in a stinging naval defeat with the sinking of key ships by Axis powers early in the war that essentially left Britain’s holdings in East Asia undefended.



In the end, Britain won the war, but it lost its empire after exhausting its military trying to fight against German, Italian, and Japanese forces across the globe. The United States today may be similar to that of the British Empire of 1938.



Indeed, in the event of war with China, Iran could decide to escalate in the Mediterranean and the Strait of Hormuz, meaning that the U.S. military may have to choose between trying to fight two adversaries in two different theaters simultaneously and risking battlefield defeat or prioritizing one theater while accepting risk in the other.



Today, America’s Navy is plagued by cost and schedule overruns as it tries to replace and modernize its fleet from the 1980s and 1990s.



Analysis strongly suggests that America needs a larger Navy. Congress has mandated a fleet of 355 ships, but The Heritage Foundation analysis has consistently stated that a manned fleet of no fewer than 400 warships is required.



In short, America’s current Navy is underequipped to maintain a global presence in peacetime, let alone in the event of war with China or, worse, multiple powers at once.