[WT논평] We are at the edge of the debt cliff (1)

By Richard W. Rahn (chairman of the Institute for Global Economic Growth)

Elon Musk sees a future where no one works other than doing work as a hobby, and artificial intelligence and robots do all of the work, which would require universally high incomes. People could choose to work for reasons of personal esteem or just because they are interested in some activity.



Already there are tens of millions of people around the globe who have sufficient net wealth where they can live well whether they choose to work or not. Are the ones who choose to work happier and more fulfilled than the ones who choose not to work-



Unfortunately, rather than getting closer to this alleged utopia, most people are getting further from it because of the growth in government debt.



If you are asked to prepare a balance sheet of your assets and liabilities, you are unlikely to include your share of government debt.



As of May 1, each U.S. citizen’s federal government per capita debt was $102,984. This debt is rising rapidly, increasing 7.66% in the last year and an astounding increase of 2.38% in the last month.



Last month, I participated in conferences in several European cities dealing with the global debt crisis (most major economies have debt-to-gross domestic product ratios exceeding 100% and growing - which is not sustainable).



Among knowledgeable people, the fact that we are at the edge of the debt cliff is widely accepted - which means there will be a large drop in living standards or, at best, very little improvement.



The correct policy solution is to cut government spending so that the debt-to-GDP ratio is falling at a meaningful rate. The other alternatives are to engage in and tolerate episodes of higher inflation (which reduce disposable income) or find ways to jack up income growth to swamp inflation.