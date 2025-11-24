[WT논평] We are at the edge of the debt cliff (2)

By Richard W. Rahn (chairman of the Institute for Global Economic Growth)

Inflation tends to be a political loser, and as a result, the incumbent party most often gets thrown out during sustained inflation. Governments have sometimes been successful in increasing economic growth rates by abolishing destructive regulations, reducing trade barriers, and eliminating tax impediments where the tax rate or regulation is a net negative on growth.



Some optimists argue that the oncoming rush in AI and robots will be sufficiently rapid to enhance productivity and thus create enough new wealth to enable the debt problem to fade away. But how likely is this?



In the long run, it is almost certain that the new technologies will make future generations much wealthier. But history also teaches us there are often many glitches and technological and political delays on the journey.



The electric car is a great success ? but for the slowness in battery improvement and the lack of charging stations. New-generation nuclear power will be a major energy source because it is more efficient, safer, and cheaper ? but it is just now getting off the starting block.



Supersonic air travel is the future ? but new prototype aircraft are just now being built, three decades after the end of the Concorde. Space travel will be a reality ? but it has taken mankind more than half a century since the original moon landings to start building the new moon and Mars rockets.



AI and new technologies will drive productivity growth by doing such things as automating routine tasks, augmenting human capabilities, optimizing processes and fostering innovation. But again, how quickly?