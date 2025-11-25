[WT논평] We are at the edge of the debt cliff (3)

By Richard W. Rahn (chairman of the Institute for Global Economic Growth)

AI has already shown its ability to automate routine and repetitive tasks, such as data entry, scheduling, and basic customer service interactions, reducing the time spent on mundane tasks while minimizing errors. AI and new technologies are significantly augmenting human capabilities.



For example, AI can assist doctors by providing diagnostic suggestions based on a patient’s medical history and current symptoms. This augmentation allows professionals to make more informed decisions and improves the overall efficiency of their work.



AI-driven robots perform precise and strenuous tasks that are dangerous for humans. Autonomous vehicles and drones are beginning to revolutionize transportation and delivery services by making them faster and more efficient.



AI and robots are already increasing productivity and economic growth, but this is offset by nonproductive government spending.



States like California are imposing huge increases in the minimum wage and other labor restrictions. These attacks on productive labor are causing businesses, such as fast-food operations, to more rapidly substitute robots for workers. Fewer workers mean lower tax collections and more welfare payments, adding to the debt problem rather than reducing it.



Despite AI’s ability to increase productivity and economic growth, the political class is unlikely to enact the necessary policies to take advantage of the promise of debt reduction from productivity increases.



Given the historical evidence, it is more likely that most countries will suffer misery from a government debt meltdown rather than taking the relatively painless way out that AI can provide.