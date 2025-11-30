[WT논평] Al Qaeda is operating training camps all over Afghanistan

By Daniel N. Hoffman (columnist)

The number of wickedly complex threats to U.S. national security has proliferated.



Among other things, the CIA is tracking the Hamas insurgency in the Gaza Strip; Russia’s war on Ukraine; China’s ubiquitous espionage, nuclear buildup and threats against Taiwan; North Korea’s growing supply of weapons of mass destruction; Iran’s ballistic missile production, nuclear program.



By far the national security threat with the shortest fuse, which we must detect and preempt with the greatest alacrity, continues to be terrorism.



The U.S. military and intelligence community have a presence in the Middle East and an impressive record of finding, fixing and finishing terrorist threats, often in coordination with our regional allies.



Yet Afghanistan, a failed terrorist state full of ungoverned space and sanctuary for the Islamic State group and al Qaeda terrorists plotting against us, presents an altogether greater challenge.



The Afghan Taliban, of course, eagerly welcomed Pakistan’s assistance and provision of sanctuary space inside Pakistan, which severely complicated and restricted the government of Afghanistan’s counterinsurgency strategy.



The Afghan Taliban is providing sanctuary to the very terrorists who have Pakistan in their crosshairs, just as Pakistan once gave sanctuary to terrorists who conducted attacks on Afghan, U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan.



Al Qaeda is reportedly operating training camps all over Afghanistan. Al Qaeda leader Sayf al-Adl, based in Iran, has called for the terrorist group’s members to travel to Afghanistan for tactical training to gain the experience necessary to launch terrorist attacks on Western targets.