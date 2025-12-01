[WT논평] Water crisis is signs of God’s warning (1)

By Ilan Berman (vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council)

Iran’s capital is now experiencing a massive and deepening water shortage. After months of drought and scorching heat, the five reservoirs feeding the city of more than 10 million are mostly empty.



Local authorities have been forced to mandate water rationing, and the situation has become so dire that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently warned that, unless the region experiences rainfall in the coming weeks, the city may need to be evacuated altogether.



The crisis extends far beyond Iran’s capital. The Islamic republic is now weathering a national hydrological crisis of truly catastrophic proportions.



Cumulatively, water mismanagement, prolonged drought, climate change, inefficient irrigation practices and the overextraction of groundwater now affect every aspect of Iranian life.



Rivers and lakes are shrinking, undermining agriculture and deepening food insecurity. Iran’s urban areas face widespread water shortages, and infrastructure is increasingly strained.



Communities throughout the country are exposed to rising health risks as a result of drying wetlands. Regional ecosystems have collapsed.



The problem is hardly unexpected. More than a decade ago, Iranian officials were warning that chronic water mismanagement and misallocation represented a “major threat to the country.”



By 2019, the World Resources Institute had classified Iran as one of the most “water-stressed” nations in the world. By 2021, Iranian officials were estimating that some 110 cities across the country were forced to implement water rationing or suffered disruptions as a result of summer drought conditions. The situation has only worsened since.