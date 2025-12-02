[WT논평] Water crisis is signs of God’s warning (2)

By Ilan Berman (vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council)

The reasons have everything to do with the skewed priorities of Iran’s ruling clerical regime. True to their revolutionary pedigree, Iran’s ayatollahs have consistently preferred guns over butter.



They have poured billions of dollars into the country’s nuclear program, its burgeoning arsenal of ballistic missiles and its extensive network of terrorist proxies.



What they have not done is make a meaningful, sustained nationwide effort to reverse the country’s worsening water situation. Now that the crisis has truly hit, Iranian officials are predictably trying to deflect the blame onto the Iranian people themselves.



Thus, Mohsen Araki, an influential member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, has pinned the responsibility for the country’s hydrological crisis on a failure by ordinary Iranians to adequately follow Islamic law.



“Drought, water crisis, and reduced rainfall are signs of God’s warning to awaken us from negligence and inattentiveness toward him,” Mr. Araki recently opined.



It’s no wonder Iranians are increasingly disillusioned. A recent poll covered by the Tehran-based news site Rouydad24 found that 9 out of 10 Iranians are unhappy with the country’s direction, amounting to a resounding vote of no confidence in Iran’s clerical leaders. Iranians understand precisely who is responsible for their water woes.



That dissatisfaction has the potential to mobilize the country against its ruling clerical elite. Iran’s water shortage is a truly universal issue that affects every citizen regardless of political orientation or ethnicity.



As a result, the longer the crisis persists, the more likely it is to lead to a sustained, nationwide challenge to regime authority.