[WT 논평] Defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan (1)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

In recent remarks, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi articulated a position on Taiwan that diverges sharply and importantly from the prevailing global narrative surrounding cross-strait tensions.



While much of the world remains stuck in the rhetorical frame Beijing has worked tirelessly to propagate ? that Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter, a “reunification” issue, and therefore beyond the scope of international concern ? Ms. Takaichi rejects this premise outright.



Instead, she grounds Japan’s position not in abstract questions of sovereignty or historical claims but rather in the hard, geographic, strategic realities of Japan’s security environment. In doing so, she provides a model for how democratic nations, especially the United States, should reconceptualize their stake in Taiwan’s future.



Beijing’s preferred narrative ? that Taiwan “belongs to China” and that other states should keep out ? has long influenced global discourse, even in democracies that are skeptical of Chinese intentions.



This framing subtly pressures the international community into viewing Taiwan’s security through the lens of Chinese nationalism rather than through the lens of the Indo-Pacific’s geopolitical balance.



The result has been a timid diplomatic vocabulary. Countries rarely articulate what Taiwan’s fate means for their own national security.



Ms. Takaichi focuses with remarkable clarity on the implications for Japan. A Chinese-controlled Taiwan would not simply shift the balance of power in East Asia. In other words, if Taiwan falls, Japan’s security collapses with it.