[WT 논평] Defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan (2)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

This is a fundamentally different argument from the moral or ideological justifications often invoked to support Taiwan. It is not rooted in sympathy for a vibrant democracy under threat.



Nor is it framed as a matter of upholding “international norms.” Instead, Ms. Takaichi asserts that defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan. The stakes are direct, material and unmistakably national.



This reframing is significant for two reasons. First, it avoids getting trapped in Beijing’s preferred language of “China’s sovereignty,” or “reunification,” which functions as a rhetorical snare. Once foreign governments accept that the Taiwan issue is fundamentally about Chinese ownership, every argument afterward becomes defensive, hedged or constrained.



Second, it offers a template for other democracies to articulate their own interests clearly and unapologetically. Washington, in particular, should pay attention.



The long-standing U.S. approach to Taiwan has emphasized deterrence, democracy, and the preservation of peace and stability. These are worthy principles, but they do not fully express the concrete U.S. national interests at stake.



Like Japan, the United States faces a dramatically altered strategic landscape if Taiwan falls under Beijing’s control.



Besides the obvious loss of Taiwan’s global chipmaking preeminence to China, which would certainly cripple the U.S. economy, a People’s Liberation Army-controlled Taiwan would rupture the first island chain, allowing China to project military power unhindered into the Central Pacific.



It would give China the last strategic chokepoint in the region and connect China’s East China Sea claims to its South China Sea ambitions.