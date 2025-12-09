[WT 논평] Defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan (3)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

It would also undermine American alliances with Japan and the Philippines, threaten Guam and destroy U.S. credibility as a security guarantor in Asia.



It would accelerate the regional collapse of democratic self-confidence and embolden authoritarian expansion elsewhere. Most important, it would allow Beijing to challenge U.S. naval and air dominance in ways that would directly affect American economic and security interests for decades.



Yet Washington still frames the Taiwan question largely in terms of supporting a fellow democracy or resisting coercion. These are worthy goals but are insufficient for mobilizing sustained national commitment.



The United States needs the same kind of strategic clarity that Ms. Takaichi has articulated: Taiwan’s defense is not merely Taiwan’s problem, nor even primarily China’s problem. It is an American problem, with immediate consequences for America’s own security.



By viewing Taiwan through the lens of self-interest rather than altruism, Washington can more effectively explain, both to itself and to its allies, why the island matters.



It is not simply about protecting a democracy or avoiding conflict. It is about preventing a sweeping shift in the global balance of power that would leave the United States less secure, less influential and less able to shape the international order.



Ms. Takaichi’s argument is not just a reminder of Japan’s geographic vulnerability. Taiwan’s defense is in Japan’s national interest and in America’s as well. Ms. Takaichi suggests that democratic nations should focus on their own security.