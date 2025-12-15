[WT논평] Something far more dangerous than a tariff schedule

By Jason Isaac (CEO of the American Energy Institute)

When most people hear “trade negotiations,” they think of tariffs and market access. For the Trump administration, however, any new U.S.?European Union trade talks must also address something far more dangerous than a tariff schedule: the creeping imposition of Europe’s emissions mandates on American companies.



If the 47th president is serious about restoring U.S. sovereignty and American energy dominance, ending the European Union’s corporate sustainability reporting directive and carbon border adjustment mechanism should be a nonnegotiable part of the deal.



The corporate sustainability reporting directive is nothing less than Brussels exporting its environmental ideology to foreign soil. It forces companies that generate even modest revenue in the European Union to comply with sprawling environmental, social and governance reporting rules, including disclosures on greenhouse gas emissions, “transition” plans and value chain impacts, regardless of where they are headquartered.



That means a U.S. manufacturer in Ohio, with no operations in Europe other than a sales office, could be compelled to hand over exhaustive emissions data to satisfy EU regulators.



Then there’s the carbon border adjustment mechanism, a carbon tariff designed to penalize imports from countries whose emissions policies the European Union deems insufficiently ambitious.



If you think this is just about “leveling the playing field,” think again. It is about creating a global enforcement mechanism for the Paris Agreement and other so-called climate mandates, bypassing national governments and voters.



If the U.S. caves on this, we set the precedent that foreign regulators can dictate our policies through trade leverage.