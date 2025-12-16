[WT논평] North Korea is determined to threaten South Korea

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for Six Party Talks with North Korea)

The decades that followed the Korean War were tense, with a belligerent North Korea determined to threaten and provoke South Korea. Despite these provocations, South Korea was able to develop into a model liberal democracy with the 13th largest gross domestic product in the world.



During the past seven months, Mr. Trump has shown the world that he is a proactive peacemaker, determined to help resolve conflicts afflicting a growing number of countries.



We saw this with Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. Mr. Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza continue.



The Lee administration has reached out to North Korea, making it clear that the new president wants a good relationship with it. The response from the North has been negative, with the powerful sister of Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jung, making it clear that North Korea views South Korea as the enemy, eschewing peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.



North Korea’s new strategic relationship with Russia must be of considerable concern. Its mutual defense treaty with Russia and North Korean troops participating in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine are of concern, as are the ballistic missiles, artillery shells and other weaponry the North is providing to Russia.



North Korea that views South Korea as the enemy, previously threated to use tactical nuclear weapons against the South. The reality is that North Korea’s new relationship with Russia could embolden Mr. Kim and incite him to do something provocative against South Korea, which we’ve seen in the past. This could escalate quickly.



North Korea previously acted recklessly - and that was when it didn’t have nuclear weapons or a mutual defense treaty with Russia.