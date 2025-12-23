[WT논평] Russia became a tool of China’s global influence campaign

By Daniel N. Hoffman (columnist)

Russia has become an active and impactful tool of China’s ruthless global influence campaign. China never considered pressuring Russia to end the war because China is benefiting too much from the ongoing fighting.



Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his strategic objective of overthrowing the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installing a puppet regime. China, meanwhile, is exploiting Russia’s geopolitical weakness for its own economic and strategic gain while transforming Mr. Putin’s quagmire into a proxy war against the U.S.



China imports Russian hydrocarbons at reduced prices and exports large supplies of fiber-optic cable, equipment and manufactured goods, many of which are dual military use, to Russia.



While the Kremlin has been spilling Russia’s blood and treasure in Ukraine, China has been encroaching on Russia’s historical sphere of influence in Central Asia. China is also hreatening Taiwan’s sovereignty and militarizing the South China Sea,



China wants to weaken Europe and drive a wedge between the U.S. and NATO, thereby rendering Europe more vulnerable to Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy and mercantilist unfair trade practices.



China has also incorporated valuable lessons about engaging in combat against NATO weapons, integrating intelligence into the battlefield and deploying drone technology.



Without China’s diplomatic, military and economic support, Russia’s war machine would have already likely ground to a halt.



China is a communist police state guilty of massive human rights violations at home and abroad. It is at war with democracy and every principle enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.



Mr. Xi wants China’s adversaries to be weak and divided.