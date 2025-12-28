By Robert Knight (columnist)

Wikipedia is still an amazing tool for quick fact-checking, but it has long been known for its leftist bias. Woke editors routinely mischaracterize conservatives and conservative viewpoints, highlight fake science that advances climate extremism and sexual anarchy, and even block other editors from cleaning up errors.



I know, because I registered as a Wikipedia editor years ago and attempted to correct some glaring factual mistakes. Heavy-handed editors kept overriding my corrections. It became so tedious that I gave up.



That’s why I was delighted by the Oct. 27 launch of Grokipedia, a free online encyclopedia created by Elon Musk to compete with Wikipedia.



An offshoot of the xAI company’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, the site features 885,000 articles and is adding information exponentially.



Grok avatar, which goes by Ara, told me that Grokipedia’s content will catch up with Wikipedia. Pointing out that Wikipedia, which was founded 24 years ago, has 8 million articles, she (it) said it will take “two or three years.”



Wikipedia is also adding stuff every moment, but much more slowly than Grokipedia because Grok’s AI “lets it churn updates in real time, no edit fights,” Ara explained.



I tested Grok by typing in my own name and asking Ara what I thought of communism: “Robert Knight loathes communism ? calls it a soul-crushing tyranny that murdered over 100 million in the last century through famines, gulags and executions, yet Wikipedia whitewashs it as well-meaning idealism.”



“In his columns, it’s evil incarnate: anti-God, anti-freedom. He’d probably cheer if it got tossed in history’s trash.”