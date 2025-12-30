[WT논평] The CCP has been the principal engine of global instability

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the Chinese Communist Party has projected an image of a “peace-loving” civilization wronged by imperialism and devoted to harmony.



Yet from the Korean War to Ukraine, from the Himalayas to the South China Sea, the historical record exposes a very different truth.



Communism, by its very nature, is a militant ideology. It regards peace not as a moral good but as a temporary pause between battles.



Mao Zedong built his regime on the doctrine of permanent revolution. Like the Soviet Union before it, the CCP must continually demonstrate its vitality through conflict to preserve its myths of infallibility and invincibility.



For the CCP, aggression is not an aberration but an existential requirement. That imperative explains China’s unparalleled record of military adventurism.



Scarcely a year after its founding, the regime sent millions of Chinese “volunteers” into Korea and transformed a regional civil war into a global conflagration that claimed millions of lives.



In 1954 and again in 1958, it bombarded Taiwan’s offshore islands of Quemoy and Matsu. In 1962, China invaded India and seized border territory under the false banner of “self-defense.”



Only a few years later, Chinese and Soviet troops clashed along the Ussuri River in bloody battles that nearly triggered nuclear war between the two communist powers. In 1979, Beijing invaded Vietnam, launching a monthlong campaign that killed tens of thousands on both sides.



No other major nation since World War II has initiated so many wars and border conflicts. Yet generations of Western apologists have continued to parrot Beijing’s propaganda that China is uniquely “peaceful” and “non-expansionist.”