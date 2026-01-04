[WT논평] Critical truths about artificial intelligence (1)

Donald Kendal (fellow at The Heartland Institute)

Here are five critical truths about artificial intelligence.



AI is a force multiplier. There’s a popular myth that every generation overreacts to new technology, but AI doesn’t belong in the same category as the cotton gin or the telephone. This isn’t just about doing tasks faster or more efficiently.



AI performs cognitive labor that once required years of education and training, such as writing contracts, debugging software, crafting marketing campaigns and analyzing medical data.



It’s improving fast. Tools such as GPT-4, Claude and Gemini already showcase capabilities that rival and sometimes surpass human professionals. AI can be used to write articles, legal briefs and many other things at a level beyond that of a typical person ? and it is only getting better.



We’re not watching a linear progression; we’re watching a rocket launch. If we think society will have time to “ease into” this transition, we’re deluding ourselves. AI is already incredibly smart.



Today’s frontier systems outperform the average human on complex tasks, standardized tests and creative challenges. They are designing products, generating strategy memos and even helping diagnose health problems.



Seemingly every week, OpenAI, Elon’s X, Google or Anthropic releases a new model that sets a higher bar for artificial intelligence. Regular testing of these models by organizations such as Tracking AI shows they already exceed the IQ of average human intelligence.



Whether AI ever becomes “self-aware” is beside the point. Its capabilities right now are enough to restructure entire industries and workflows, and they are already doing so.