[WT논평] Critical truths about artificial intelligence (2)

Donald Kendal (fellow at The Heartland Institute)

AI will be disruptive to society. A common argument is that AI is no different from past technological disruptions. Just as the sewing machine and the automobile displaced certain jobs but created new ones, many believe AI will follow a similar trajectory. That belief offers comfort, but it may be dangerously naive.



AI isn’t about just replacing cashiers or factory workers. It can potentially replace lawyers, teachers, analysts, editors, journalists and many other so-called white-collar professions. Once seen as stable and future-proof, the knowledge economy is now squarely on the chopping block.



Past industrial disruptions unfolded over decades, but AI is on track to remake the workforce in just a few years. Studies from Goldman Sachs and other organizations forecast job losses in the tens of millions. We’re not talking about just automation; we’re talking about AI becoming the brains of entire operations, including logistics, customer support and creative development.



Opting out is not an option. You may think you can avoid the AI revolution by choosing not to participate. In the past, many resisted the allure of the internet, decided not to get a smartphone or abstained from creating social media accounts. Despite your best attempts, you cannot prevent AI from changing your world.



AI will be embedded into banking systems, school curricula, medical diagnostics, government planning tools. These systems won’t just assist; they will influence decisions, dictate outcomes and increasingly operate without human oversight.



Once AI becomes woven into the foundations of daily life, society and individuals alike will become increasingly dependent upon it.