[WT논평] Critical truths about artificial intelligence (3)

Donald Kendal (fellow at The Heartland Institute)

AI can be manipulated. Some people believe AI systems are similar to that of a computer or even a pocket calculator. But AI systems don’t arrive in the world value-neutral.



They are trained on data curated by humans, and their responses are shaped by political, cultural and ideological assumptions. We have already seen this in action.



Chinese models seemed to be programmed to suppress any mention of state-sanctioned atrocities. China’s DeepSeek AI refused to produce answers to prompts having to do with the Tiananmen Square massacre, the slave camps in Xinjiang, or anything perceived as critical of the Chinese Communist Party or Xi Jinping.



In the name of “inclusion” or “stability,” these systems can essentially outline the boundaries of acceptable thought.



If we allow ideological monocultures in Big Tech or authoritarian governments to define the rules, AI will become an engine of invisible coercion, nudging behaviors, filtering speech.



This is not a niche issue for futurists or coders. It’s a defining challenge for anyone who believes in human dignity, free thought and decentralized power. AI is a lever that could reshape culture, economics and governance.



Conservatives have a responsibility to engage, not to halt innovation but to guide it.



If we don’t help define the moral limits of AI, others will do it for us, and their vision may not include liberty, transparency or individual rights.



The clock is ticking. If we want a future built on human freedom, we must act before the systems that shape tomorrow are locked into place.