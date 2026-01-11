[WT논평] The necessity of strong bilateral cooperation between Tokyo and Washington

By Bates Gill (columnist)

The Indo-Pacific’s stability depends on the ability to deter coercion and uphold the principles of openness and free navigation. The United States has no greater ally in the region than Japan.



As Beijing presses its territorial claims, the urgency for Tokyo and Washington to build on their historic partnership has never been greater.



The Japan-U.S. alliance has long been the cornerstone of regional peace and stability. American technology and intelligence have been complemented by Japan’s strategic geography and steadfast commitment to ensuring the Pacific remains free and open.



The Trump administration is also demonstrating an increasing interest in Indo-Pacific security and the growing risks to international security and prosperity posed by “destabilizing” actors, such as China.



At the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Mr. Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to improving its force across the region, including planned upgrades to U.S. Forces Japan headquarters.



The challenges confronting the alliance are significant. China has intensified incursions into Japanese waters and expanded its “gray zone” tactics in the South China Sea.



China has continued to step up its military and political pressure on Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to secure its claim to the island. Beijing’s threat shows no signs of relenting and underscores the necessity of strong bilateral cooperation between Tokyo and Washington.



The reality remains that without sustained support from Washington, Japan cannot deter an increasingly assertive China on its own.