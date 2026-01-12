[WT논평] Islam is now the No. 1 enemy of the civilized world

By Everett Piper (columnist)

If recent events don’t prove to you that Islam is now the No. 1 enemy of the civilized world, then you are blind.



A little more than 10 years ago, Bill Maher said the following: “Islam is not like other religions. It is a unique threat. … There are illiberal beliefs that are held by vast numbers of Muslims.”



“Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you leave the Christian religion, you should be killed for it. Vast numbers of Christians do not treat women as second-class citizens. Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you draw a picture of Jesus Christ that you should get killed for it.”



He went on. “Most Muslim people in the world condone violence just for what you think. There was a Pew poll done in Egypt a few years ago, [where] 82% said stoning was the appropriate punishment for adultery. Over 80% thought death was the appropriate punishment for leaving the Muslim religion.”



“To claim that this religion is just like other religions is just naive and plain wrong. … In Saudi Arabia, for example, they just beheaded [several] people, most for nonviolent crimes, including homosexuality.”



All religions are not the same. It’s not the Christians who are calling to stone people for their immorality or to behead those who deny the faith.



Islam and Christianity are very different worldviews. One seeks to change the world through “love, joy, peace, patiencel,” while the other tells its adherents to pick up the sword. One is the enemy of Western civilization, while the other is its last line of defense.