[WT논평] North Korea will reinforce its allied relationship with Russia

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for negotiations with North Korea)

Russia’s mutual defense treaty with North Korea is a major setback for the U.S. and our European allies and partners.



The concern is that Russia will not stop with its war against Ukraine. An emboldened Mr. Putin may attack other European nations in his attempt to reestablish the Soviet Union, the collapse of which Mr. Putin has lamented the demise of “historical Russia.”



Russia now has a nuclear North Korea, a country with which the to assist it with any potential military adventurism in Europe, in addition to its war in Ukraine.



The irony is that North Korea wanted (and still wants) a normal relationship with the U.S. Negotiations with North Korea formally ended in 2009 when it pulled out of the six-party talks.



Since then, the nation has been on a race to build more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles while the U.S. has pursued a policy of “strategic patience,” an attempt to contain and deter the country while sanctioning it for repeated violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.



Strategic patience failed because we thought North Korea would acquiesce and voluntarily return to credible denuclearization talks. It didn’t.



It ignored the U.S. and built more nuclear weapons and missiles while continuing illicit activities: cryptocurrency theft worth billions of dollars and counterfeiting U.S. currency, pharmaceuticals and cigarettes, to name just a few, all created to generate cash for nuclear and missile programs.



In 2026 Mr. Kim will again declare that North Korea is exponentially increasing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs while reinforcing its close, allied relationship with the Russian Federation.