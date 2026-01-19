[WT논평] Taiwan can play a role in changing China

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Taiwan can play a crucial role in changing communist China. For 76 years, the CCP has regarded Taiwan as a stubborn obstacle to its narrative of communist liberation, now disguised as national reunification.



However, in the same decades, Taiwan has transformed itself from an authoritarian rule into one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies. This success is not merely symbolic; it demonstrates that Chinese-speaking societies can uphold modern democratic values, a reality the CCP finds existentially threatening.



Taiwan’s freedom is a rebuke to Beijing’s claim that democracy is incompatible with Chinese culture.



This too renders a powerful argument for the truth: Taiwan is not just a regional issue but also an ideological one. Its democratic achievements inspire millions across the strait. Countless captive Chinese citizens are asking themselves a quiet question: If the Taiwanese people can freely choose their leaders, why can’t we?



Taiwan’s existence challenges authoritarianism at its ideological core, and the CCP autocratic leadership is deeply frightened by Taiwan’s inspirational power.



Churchill saw in 1955 what remains painfully true: Taiwan’s status is an international matter because its future will shape the world’s.



Beijing’s insistence that this is a “domestic issue” is not a statement of sovereignty but a strategy of aggression. The world must not mistake the CCP’s language of national reunification for the logic of conquest.



Defending Taiwan is not only about preserving one island’s freedom. In standing with Taiwan, the world stands for its own security, prosperity and ideals.