[WT논평] A hallmark of the Democratic Party of Korea

By William Barclay (political theorist)

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung recently commanded his Ministry of Government Legislation to pursue “institutional measures to enable dissolution orders for religious foundations.”



Unfortunately, this open attempt to oppress Christianity in South Korea is merely the most immediate symptom of a larger disease and yet another example of the hatred of conservatives that has become a hallmark of the Democratic Party of Korea.



The DPK has censored and oppressed all conservative political discourse and self-expression. It has denied any Koreans publicly espousing right-wing values.



Mr. Lee recently ordered various official government agencies to “aggressively crack down on hate speech” and commanded his Justice Ministry to “pursue the amendment of the country’s criminal code to that end,” a thinly veiled green light to snuff out all conservative free speech in South Korea.



The DPK has openly persecuted and terrorized a slew of conservative political actors and organizations. The party has persecuted and arrested various Christian leaders, including Hak Ja Han,



Even Morse Tan, ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice in the first Trump administration, recently condemned the DPK’s purge of all conservative political actors, saying it’s like “the things done by leftist dictatorships.”



Even President Trump recently posted on social media: “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution” and said he had “heard bad things. … It [doesn’t] sound to me like South Korea.”



If Mr. Trump doesn’t immediately intervene to quash the DPK’s attemp, what remains of South Korea’s democracy will soon collapse under the weight of the party’s assault.