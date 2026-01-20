[WT논평] We tend to overestimate the ability of China

By Michael McKenna (columnist)

Venezuelan forces were outfitted with Chinese and Russian equipment specifically designed and intended to prevent airplanes from flying over one’s nation. Those systems obviously failed.



In the wake of the successful attack by the United States, there has been a lot of talk about who might be next and which nations should be nervous. Cuba? Sure. Colombia? Eventually. Iran?



The commentariat failed to point out that should be most nervous is the Chinese Communist Party. China is rapidly coming to some sort of decision about how and when to jump across the Formosa Strait and invade Taiwan.



What happened Jan. 3 in Caracas was important to the Western Hemisphere. The most important part of the story may be that the U.S. military demonstrated that it is superior in weaponry and skill to any other force on the planet.



Communist China’s weapons systems had a real-world test, and it was a disaster. That has to be giving the crew in Beijing, which would like to be global bullies, nightmares.



The simple reality is that the communists in China have not been involved in a legitimate shooting war in 75 years. They have had no real way to test and improve their weapons under battlefield conditions. Every single one of their weapons systems is essentially undergoing a beta test the first time they are used in combat.



Anything that erodes Beijing’s confidence in its own weapons and soldiers and increases its sense of discomfort about invading Taiwan (or anywhere) is a good thing.



The attack in Caracas may have saved Taiwan. We tend to overestimate the ability of communist China. Perhaps we shouldn’t.