[WT논평] Coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy (1)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

The belief that arduous negotiations with Beijing, expecting China to follow the gospel of markets and respect for the rule of law would coax the communist nation into democratic capitalism was always an illusion.



Three decades of engagement have proved it false. China has not converged with the U.S.-led postwar order; it has collided with it. The collision is structural, ideological and irreconcilable. We must be clear: Peaceful coexistence with the Chinese Communist Party is not unlikely. It is impossible.



History shows why. In the 1930s, Western leaders believed negotiations and concessions would temper Adolf Hitler. Munich did not prevent war; it hastened it. In 1939, Josef Stalin joined Hitler in the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, proving totalitarian regimes will cooperate against liberal systems whenever it suits them.



During the Cold War, detente was supposed to stabilize relations with Moscow, even as the Soviet Union repressed its people and expanded abroad even more. In each case, illusions of coexistence ended in confrontation. China today is no exception.



The incompatibility begins with China’s closed society in a world order built on openness and reciprocity. Nearly 300,000 Chinese study in America each year, but fewer than 1,000 American students are in China.



This imbalance is deliberate. The CCP drains knowledge from abroad but blocks reciprocity through surveillance, censorship and regulation.



The digital divide is even sharper. Americans can download TikTok, a Chinese app whose data practices raise national security alarms. Yet the CCP makes all American social media platforms - including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Gmail, LinkedIn and Google - unavailable to the Chinese people.