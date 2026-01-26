[WT논평] Coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy (2)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Behind the Great Firewall, Chinese citizens live in a sealed world where propaganda dominates. Hundreds of millions believe COVID-19 began not in Wuhan but in a U.S. Army lab in Maryland. This is not a misunderstanding; it is indoctrination. A regime built on lies at home will not deal honestly abroad.



Commerce reveals the same futility. Chinese firms buy American assets freely, while U.S. firms can’t do the same and face endless barriers in China. Reciprocity, the bedrock of fair exchange, is absent. Beijing’s aim is not mutual prosperity but asymmetric gain. Hoping patience will change this is as naive as trusting Hitler’s pledges or Leonid Brezhnev’s promises.



China’s economy is equally irreconcilable with the liberal order. The CCP demands recognition as a market economy while practicing the opposite.



It manipulates currency, channels subsidies to state-backed sectors and directs capital by political decree. State-owned enterprises dominate, while non-state firms survive only at the party’s mercy. Jack Ma’s rise and fall proved that wealth in China is provisional, not protected.



Abroad, Chinese companies do not compete. They distort, undercut and weaponize commerce for Beijing’s strategic ends. This is not capitalism. It is authoritarian mercantilism designed to hollow out competitors while insulating the regime.



To pretend such a system can coexist with global markets is to indulge the same fantasy that underpinned detente: that authoritarian powers can be integrated into a liberal order without undermining it. They cannot.



Engagement under such conditions is not partnership; it is extortion that cannot sustain coexistence.