[WT논평] Coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy (3)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Nor are Beijing’s ambitions confined within its borders. The Belt and Road Initiative is not development but leverage. Loans create dependence; dependence breeds obedience. Ports, power plants and railways are not neutral assets but instruments of control.



Simultaneously, China militarizes the South China Sea, threatens Taiwan and bankrolls Russia’s war in Ukraine. These are not the behaviors of a state seeking stability. They are the actions of a power bent on rewriting the global order.



The clash is unavoidable. The West rests on openness, reciprocity and the rule of law. The CCP rests on secrecy, coercion and party supremacy.



These are not policy differnence that need to be managed. These are contradictions of principle, and contradictions cannot be reconciled. To believe otherwise is to risk repeating Munich or the delusions of detente.



That is why nations across the Indo-Pacific ? Japan, India, Australia, the Philippines ? are rallying through the Quad, AUKUS and other alliances. They understand that coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy, and fantasies cannot defend freedom.



America has faced this before. In 1900, the McKinley administration’s Open Door Policy insisted that China’s markets be open and rules fair. That principle was not only economic but also moral. It rejected monopoly and coercion.



President Trump’s insistence on “opening up China” was no break from tradition; it was the reaffirmation of America’s century-old refusal to accept exploitation as the price of engagement.



The time for illusions is over. China is not a partner waiting for persuasion. It is a closed society, a non-market economy, a communist dictatorship with global ambitions. Its system makes coexistence not difficult but impossible.