[WT논평] China’s Latin America strategy

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Economically, Latin America supplies Beijing with what it wants: resources, capital investment opportunities and terrain for infrastructure development that can bind states to China through debt, dependency and political leverage. The deeper strategic value lies in Beijing’s primary objective: using the region to diminish and ultimately displace American influence in its own hemisphere.



It wages political and propaganda warfare by backing anti-U.S. rogue regimes, above all Cuba and Venezuela, turning them into ideological and operational outposts.



Cuba is a frontline base in a long-running intelligence war. For nearly three decades, China has used Cuba for eavesdropping and military training, with U.S. intelligence reportedly aware of Chinese operations there as early as 2001.



After the Soviet collapse, the Castro regime lost its patron. Beijing seized the opening, transforming Cuba into a frontline anti-American station.



Cuba is no relic of Cold War nostalgia. It is a Chinese listening post and staging ground 90 miles from the U.S. mainland, aimed directly at America’s capacity to operate globally.



Venezuela played a more openly aggressive role: an anti-American political spearhead and potential flash point designed to consume U.S. attention.



Taken together, Cuba and Venezuela formed two pillars of a single design: Cuba as the spy and military node, Venezuela as the political-military destabilizer.



China’s Latin America strategy is a frontline component of the CCP’s global contest: to use rogue regimes as platforms for propaganda and crisis manipulation.